Despite a rainy and sloppy day, Benedictine football managed to put together plenty of explosive offense plays and solid performance on defense for a 31-7 win over Peru State Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
Senior running back Rayshon Millis had his best day of the season so far with 13 carried for 75 yards and two touchdowns against one of the most talented defensive fronts at the NAIA level.
One of the biggest obstacles on the Wildcat defense is defensive linemen Nick Andrews had 31 total tackles, ten tackles for loss, and, 5.5 sacks.
"Our coaches schemed up a strategy for their defensive line because we haven't seen anyone like that unit," Millis said. "We trapped and doubled the number one guy in the nation and made sure he did everything wrong."
Millis also gave a ton of credit to the offensive line of the Ravens.
"The line was the biggest success we did in the first half, and the rest was easy after that," Millis said.
The Raven defense had a solid day holding Peru State to 179 yards and forcing a fumble from junior defensive linemen Isaac Anderson that set up the first score of the game for BC in the first quarter.
"I thought they did a great job of stopping the run and forcing the quarterback into third in long situations," Raven Head Coach Joel Osborn said. "Defense did a great job all day."
Osborn also praised the offense and senior quarterback Garrett Kettle as a whole for the job they did with a downpour of rain for the majority of the game.
"I thought our kids did a great job of handling the wet conditions," Osborn said. "Garrett threw the ball well in the rain, and we really moved the ball pretty well today."
Kettle had 257 yards and two touchdowns through the air on the day.
Sophomore wide receiver Jacob Gathright had another standout day for the Ravens (2-1) with six catches for 149 yards and one touchdown. He leads the team with 16 receptions for 408 yards and two touchdowns.
