Despite a rainy and sloppy day, Benedictine football managed to put together plenty of explosive offense plays and solid performance on defense for a 31-7 win over Peru State Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium.

Senior running back Rayshon Millis had his best day of the season so far with 13 carried for 75 yards and two touchdowns against one of the most talented defensive fronts at the NAIA level.

