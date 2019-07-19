Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not be suspended or fined by the NFL after a four-month investigation into allegations of child abuse.
“Our understanding is that the child is safe and that the child’s ongoing care is being directed and monitored by the Johnson County District Court and the Johnson County Department for Children and Families. ... The information developed in the court proceeding is confidential and has not been shared with us, and the court has sealed all law enforcement records,” the NFL said in a statement.
“Based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy.”
The club said in a statement he is invited to join the team when the Chiefs report to Missouri Western State University for training camp on Friday, July 26.
“Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp,” the team said in a statement. “The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case. We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and look forward to the start of training camp next week.”
Hill and his attorneys met with NFL investigators for eight hours on June 26 which allowed them to support assertions he made in a four-page letter to the NFL regarding the child abuse case.
Hill was under investigation for two alleged incidents at his Overland Park home and taped audio between him and his then-fiancee Crystal Espinal in which Hill used threatening language, which was first released in April, the day after the Johnson County district attorney announced no charges would be filed.
A Kansas City news station and Chiefs Coach Andy Reid indicated that the case had been reopened after the release of the audio, which never came to be. Hill was, though, suspended from all team activities while the Chiefs remained confident of the evidence Hill would present, according to reports.
Hill previously pleaded guilty to punching and kicking Espinal in a 2014 incident in which he faced probation, claims he denied in the same recording released in July, a portion previously withheld from the public.
A child services investigation into the welfare of the child is ongoing.
“He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention,” the NFL said in a written statement.
Hill is a two-time Pro Bowl receiver in the final year of his contract. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Chiefs out of South Alabama.
Hill was a key part of a Chiefs offense that carried Kansas City to the AFC Championship Game last season. He earned first-team All-Pro honors as a receiver after recording career highs of 87 receptions, 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Reports say the Chiefs now will turn their focus to working on a contract extension with the star receiver, who is expected on the field for the first training camp practice Saturday, July 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.