Entering the final year of a $42 million deal he signed in 2019, Tyrann Mathieu isn’t fazed.
“The most important thing is not letting anything become a distraction,” Mathieu said after the Chiefs’ first full team practice at training camp Wednesday at Missouri Western.
With a potential contract extension looming, Mathieu made it clear where his head is at.
“The only thing on my mind right now is getting off to a fast start, making plays and continuing to lead my group. Anything else takes away from who I am,” Mathieu said.
An All-Pro safety in his first two seasons with Kansas City, Mathieu helped power the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory and another Super Bowl appearance.
Through two years with the Chiefs, Mathieu has10 interceptions, 21 passes defended, and 2.0 sacks in the regular season.
In two postseasons, he had a total of 34 total tackles with a pair of tackles for loss, an interception, and four passes defended.
Now, the three-year, $42 million deal that Mathieu signed as a free agent is up after the 2021 season.
As he enters training camp nearing the start of a new season without a deal in place, Mathieu wants to remain devoted to his game.
“Most players would like to have things done before they get to the season, but I’m all about ball,” Mathieu said.
But just because there’s no pen to paper yet doesn’t mean the safety isn’t wanted. In fact, the Chiefs expressed their mutual desire to have the “Honey Badger” stay with Kansas City.
“Tyrann is the ultimate professional and really has been his entire career in the league, and definitely with his couple years with us. I know he’s going to be at his very best this year,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “I’ve heard Tyrann say that he would like to extend his career in Kansas City, and we feel the same way about that. Hopefully that will work out. The timing is obviously uncertain.”
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid added, “He said it when he came here, ‘I just want to play.’ That’s where he’s at. He loves it here, and he just wants to play.”
As the Chiefs begin their quest for a third-straight Super Bowl appearance, Mathieu’s contract status is the least of his concerns, but he added he feels confident about it.
“I love ball, so it’s important for me to stay focused on that,” Mathieu said.
The Arizona Cardinals picked Mathieu from LSU in the third round of the NFL Draft in 2013. Mathieu spent five seasons with the Cardinals before joining the Houston Texans for one season in 2018.
He signed with Kansas City in 2019, recording 137 tackles, 10 interceptions and 21 passes defended in 31 games with the Chiefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.