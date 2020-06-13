The first round of the 2020 MLB Draft took place Wednesday night with the Kansas City Royals owning the fourth overall pick.
The Royals selected Asa Lacy, left-handed pitcher out of Texas A&M. Lacy was widely considered the top pitcher in this year’s draft and continues the Royals trend of drafting college level pitchers. During his three-seasons at A&M, Lacy boasted a 2.07 ERA and struck out 224 batters over 152 innings.
Jeffrey Flanagan, Royals beat reporter for MLB.com, shared what Royals Scouting Director Lonnie Goldberg had to say about Lacy.
“We had ranked him the No. 1 pitcher in the Draft,” Goldberg said. “We have a long history with him going back to his sophomore year [in high school and Team USA. For us to be able to add him into the mix with the group we have ... he’s a kid with four plus pitches with an incredible compete level. He’s an animal on the field.”
Kansas City Royals General Manger also said in the post first round Zoom Press Conference, “His stuff is in the top 1% in the world right now.”
Lacy’s draft comparisons include Clayton Kershaw and Blake Snell, high praise for the lefty.
The Royals also owned the 32 pick in the draft and selected Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin. Loftin is considered one of the more major league ready prospects with a high floor. The Royals considered taking him with their first pick if Lacy wasn’t there.
Loftin does not have one tool that sticks out but does everything well. He played five different positions for the Collegiate National team and is seen, at worst, as a major league utility man. His draft comparisons include former Missouri Tiger Ian Kinsler and current Royal Whit Merrifield.
The MLB draft continued on Thursday night with rounds 2-5. The Royals made four more selections including:
No. 41: Right-handed pitcher Ben Hernandez (High Schooler from Illinois)
No. 76: Outfielder Tyler Gentry (Alabama)
No. 105: Left-handed pitcher Christian Chamberlain (Oregon State)
No. 135: Right-handed pitcher Will Klein (Eastern Illinois)
With three more college pitchers taken this year, the Royals have now selected 47 collegiate pitchers over the last three drafts. The organization clearly believes proven pitching is the way to get back into the playoffs.
The Royals will have the opportunity to add more players starting Sunday. The MLB normally consists of 40 rounds but was shortened to five rounds for only this year. Teams can sign as many undrafted free agents as they would like for $20,000.
