On possibly the final weekend practice of Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, the fans made it a memorable one.
More than 8,000 showed up to see the team practice Sunday, shattering a previous attendance record set on this year’s opening day of camp July 27. The mark is a record for a practice not held at Spratt Stadium.
The top four non-stadium crowds have all come from the two weekends of camp. The Chiefs welcomed in more than 15,000 fans last weekend and more than 16,000 poured into Missouri Western this weekend.
The 2019 attendance has already eclipsed all other years in St. Joseph, with exception of 2010.
Though the fans are showing out to welcome MVP Patrick Mahomes II and the three-time AFC West Champions to St. Joseph, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said prior to camp it isn’t a certainty the team will return, as it now has the option to travel anywhere for the preseason.
“Our experience here has been tremendous across the last 10 years, and I’m not expecting anything different this year,” Hunt said on July 27.”
“The staff here does such a great job. The facilities really lay out well for us. Our head coach enjoys being here. But we’ll be in a position where we can listen to other opportunities.
Hunt continued, “I don’t know how that’s going to shake out because we have had such a great experience here, but we’re at the end of the 10-year commitment and it behooves us to listen to what kind of opportunities are out there.”
The Chiefs will conclude training camp on August 15.
