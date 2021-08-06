The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their first week of pads at training camp Thursday, and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi said it’s been a battle.
With new faces and positional shifts on both sides of the line of scrimmage, the offensive and defensive lines have been an area to watch so far in camp. With the pads coming on, both sides have been on display.
“I feel like it is very intense,” Nnadi said. “Offense and d-line, we got to bring it everyday because in my eyes, we are the heart and soul of the team, so there’s always gonna be a battle every single play.”
Nnadi plays a supporting role on a defensive line full of stars, such as Chris Jones, Frank Clark and Jarran Reed. Nnadi said the group is starting to come together, and everyone has found their fit in the group.
With the quality on the defensive side of the ball, Nnadi said it’s great practice for the offensive line.
“I feel like it’s really balanced,” Nnadi said. “Having Chris on the edge, doing what he does best, dominating his opposing O-lineman, I feel like it’s a good matchup for him on the edge going up against the tackles.”
While rushing on the interior, Jones challenged rookie guard Trey Smith, who, along with rookie center Creed Humphrey, has impressed so far in camp.
“Trey, I see he’s a very hard worker. I feel like he’s going to be a good player here,” Nnadi said. “Creed, I feel like he’s gonna be a great center. I feel like those two will be really great this year.”
Both Smith and Humphrey have been working at right guard and center, respectively, on the starting offensive line in camp. They’re joined by new left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and new left guard Joe Thuney in locking down four of the five starting spots. Right tackle has been more up in the air, with Andrew Wylie and Lucas Niang interchanging in the spot while Mike Remmers is sidelined with a back injury.
Having the depth to make different moves and have players play different spots is something that head coach Andy Reid said has worked out well as they shake out the starting group by week one.
“You got these guys that are backing up that have the experience,” Reid said. “Andrew (Wylie) plays every position across the board, (Laurent Duvernay-Tardif)’s got those inside positions, and Austin (Blythe) can do all three also.”
The team had three days of padded practice this week, with Thursday being the last. During that time, Reid said it’s been great to see the intensity pick up on both sides of the ball.
“They’re going back and forth, offense and defense, which is a positive, makes you better, and I think the competition’s good,” Reid said. “We’ve had a lot of one vs. one, two vs. two, three vs. three action, so you’re getting good on good, and that I think is important to help get you better.”
Among the inactives at practice Thursday were Willie Gay (concussion protocol), Alex Okafor (hamstring) and Deandre Baker (rest).
The pads will come off for the weekend, as the Chiefs are back on the practice field at Missouri Western Friday morning.
