In a recorded conversation between Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and Crystal Espinal, the fourth-year pro denied an incident that saw him plead guilty to a 2014 assault and accused Espinal of lying.
The recording, which had previously only been made public in pieces, was played in full Tuesday afternoon by 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City.
In the pieces omitted from earlier releases, Hill speaks of regret of the couple's relationship and denies any harm against Espinal or their 3-year-old son. Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation after a 2014 incident, avoiding jail time and serving probation.
The couple was investigated in March when their son suffered a broken arm and police twice went to their Overland Park, Kansas, residence. The Johnson County District Attorney did not file charges, but Hill has been suspended from the team since April after initial recordings.
In the tapes, Espinal said their son was terrified of him and Hill replied, "You need to be terrified of me too, (expletive)."
In a new release, Hill doesn't show remorse for the 2014 incident and denies wrongdoing.
“You (expletive) ruined my life and you lied on me in 2014. I’m still not over that. I didn’t touch you in 2014,” Hill says to Espinal. “You lied on me in 2014. If you want to rewind that night, we can rewind that night, too. You was in my house. And did I pick you up and slam you? Hell no. I picked you up and put you out.”
Hill was asked by Espinal "Where did the bruises come from?" and he didn't answer.
He later expressed regret and denied injuring their son.
“My life is supposed to be a whole lot easier right now … 2014 wasn’t supposed to happen. None of that (expletive). But I broke my son’s arm? Come on, let’s be real, bro.
“You know how I am with kids,” Hill added. “You know how I am with (our son). I’m very hard on him but I would never hurt my son in life.”
After being drafted in 2016, Hill admitted previous wrongdoing and understood anger from fans.
"They have every right to be mad at me because I did something wrong and I just let my emotions get the best of me and I shouldn’t have done it,” Hill said. “They have every right to be mad. But guess what, I’m going to come back and be a better man, be a better citizen and everything will just take care of itself and let God do the rest.”
According to reports, the Chiefs and NFL have heard the full audio. Hill underwent eight hours' worth of interview with NFL investigators in June. Reports say the Chiefs are optimistic a ruling will come down before training camp and Hill is expected to be in attendance, which could lead to re-engaging in contract negotiations.
