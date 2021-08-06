Kansas City is the home of the Chiefs and St. Joseph is the home of training camp, but Chiefs Kingdom is not limited to the state of Missouri.
Training camp is a massive draw for fans from every corner of the country to come and see their favorite team in person. On any day at camp, there will be several locals but also a fair share of people staying in St. Joseph for days to catch a glimpse of their favorite players.
“I grew up in Kansas City and she grew up in southern Missouri,” fan Gary Selvidge said. He and his wife, Christy, now live in North Carolina to be close to family, but they have made a point to attend training camp or a game every single year since they left the state.
“We started on Monday and have been out here for a whole week,” Christy Selvidge said. “It is great. They have a beautiful campus here too at Missouri Western. It is wonderful. We will be coming back next year hopefully.”
North Carolina is a significant distance away compared to where other fans came from for practice on Thursday. One fan grew up in Kansas City just like the Selvidges, and she said she is making her family root for the red.
“I grew up down in the area in Kansas City. I taught my boys to be Chiefs fans,” Jamie Olson, a fan from Gibbon, Nebraska, said. “This is our first time down (to camp), the last hurrah of the summer before school starts, so I thought I will take the boys down.”
Olson’s sons have never seen the Chiefs padded up in person before, so it was a huge milestone in their fandom
Another fan at camp Thursday is from Indiana, and she is a season ticket holder who makes it to every home game and has not missed a year of training camp for more than a decade.
“I have been going about 12 or 13 years, going back to River Falls, Wisconsin. I used to drive there too,” Valeri Chapman said. “I see the reasons and benefits to have it (camp) here and it benefits the community, the campus and the Chiefs fans, so I see it as a win-win for everybody.”
Some fans like Chapman have never lived in Kansas City, but the Chiefs Kingdom has spread to nearby states as well.
“(It was a) four-hour drive,” Carter Thomas from Quincy, Illinois said. “We went to training camp two years ago also.”
Fans looking to get Chiefs training camp tickets can go to chiefs.com/tickets/trainingcamp.
