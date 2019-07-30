The Kansas City Chiefs were able to knock each other around for the first time Monday morning as they had their first full-pad practice of training camp on Missouri Western’s campus.
After only practicing in helmets during the first two days of camp, the Chiefs were finally able to put on all the pads and run some contact drills and scrimmage 11-on-11.
The defense, especially, raised the energy level at Monday’s practice. Recently acquired defensive end Frank Clark was excited to finally feel like he was playing some real football.
“It felt wonderful. I hate playing in that touch football-, flag football-type of feel. When those pads come back, it seems like football is starting to get back to normal again,” Clark said.
Clark came over to the Chiefs in a trade this offseason with the Seattle Seahawks. He then signed a five-year, $104-million contract extension and is expected to be one of the key players for the Chiefs defense. Head coach Andy Reid loves what he’s seen from Clark so far in camp.
“The energy, (Clark) loves to play and that’s the part you love about him,” Reid said. “Even when he was the opponent, the way he went about his business and now that he’s on your team, you love it even more. That makes you better. It’s infectious on both sides of the ball.”
Reid thought the whole team had a good first practice in pads and that they brought a high energy.
“All in all, I thought it was a good day. The guys worked their tail off, I appreciate the effort and we got a lot of reps in,” Reid said. “I thoughts the guys worked hard challenging each other. We keep that pace up and keep sharpening it up with plays on both sides and we’ll be better.”
After the offense put on a show the first couple days of camp, the defense made their presence felt Monday. MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes II still made exceptional plays, including another no-look pass, but the defense was able to get consistent pressure and even forced a few turnovers. This is exactly what the Chiefs want coming off a season where their defense was ranked 31st in the league. Clark and company are looking to change how everyone views the Chiefs defense.
“I feel like we can be very good, but the first step is creating that competitive atmosphere,” Clark said. “(The competitiveness) wasn’t here on the defensive side last year. When you look around and see in total defense we are ranked 31st in the league, that doesn’t make anyone proud, as a fan, as a coach, as a player you shouldn’t be proud. So thanks to (Reid and general manager Brett Veach) and everyone who had something to do with bringing us together this year on the defense.”
The Chiefs defense will look to continue to change the narrative and come out and compete every day.
“We’re coming here with a different type of attitude,” Clark said. “We are coming here to win, we come here to compete and we want to be the best.”
