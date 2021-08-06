David Smale was courtside covering the 2020 Big 12 basketball tournament when his phone rang. He figured he would pick it up after the games as it would be too loud to hear anything with the action going on.
He called back later that night and it was a publishing company asking him to write a book on the history of the Kansas City Chiefs. Smale had written books before, but this one was a different challenge.
“He said they need it by June 1,” Smale, the author of “Keys to the Kingdom: An Illustrated Timeline of the Kansas City Chiefs,” said. “They would release it in October. I questioned why he would release a football book at the end of October. I wanted to know what it would take to get it out before the season started, and he said April 15 was the deadline.”
Smale accepted the offer in early March of 2020 just as the Big 12 tournament was canceled. The NCAA tournament soon was canceled as well, along with the starts of the MLB and MLS seasons being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Smale said he knew then what he would be doing for the next month.
Smale hosted several book signings for his “The Keys to the Kingdom” all over St. Joseph on Wednesday. He was at the East Hills Shopping Center for three hours and then at Hi-Ho Bar and Grill later with Bob Green for some more book signings.
He wrote the book in two weeks from memory and with some help from Bob Green, a St. Joseph native. His brother also helped him piece together memories from the Chiefs dating back to the 1960s. Just like any sports fan, there are ups and downs with supporting a team, he said.
“I remember when Mack Lee Hill died, I remember when Derrick Thomas died,” Smale said. He also remembers how emotional he was when the Chiefs beat the Titans in the AFC Championship game and watched Clark Hunt hoist the trophy with his dad’s name on it for the first time.
“Just getting there was really cool. My wife went to the fabric store, so I was lucky she didn’t see me crying on the couch,” he said. “When I was writing about it, I choked up again like it was just happening.”
The book has been out for almost a year now, and Smale talked about how happy he was to be able to put his name on something that he was proud of.
“It is written by a longtime Chiefs fan for longtime Chiefs fans,” Smale said.
People can purchase the book at stores or www.davidsmalebooks.com.
