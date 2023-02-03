Atchison High school grabbed the first place spot in their home tournament Saturday with ten teams in attendance at the George Worley Invitational.
First-year head coach for the program Craig Handke said he was happy with taking first place but hopes to get even more programs to attend with more wrestlers and grow the event even more.
"It was a good feeling," Handke said. "We did talk about as coaches that we would like to bring the level of competition to where it was 25-30 years ago. We like the teams we had but we were all dealing with low numbers. We want to get this back to a tournament that people look forward to."
Here are the results from George Worley Invitational:
As a team, Atchison wins the tournament with 100 points. They were followed in the standings by Maur Hill-Mount Academy with 57 points, Pleasant Ridge with 55, and West Franklin with 50. Individual results are as follows:
#106 - Cam Allen placed 2nd
#138 - Jackson Bilderback placed 1st
#144 - Aeden Honeywell placed 3rd
#150 - Michael Fuhrman placed 4th
#157 - Leighton Boldridge placed 3rd
#165 - Caleb Aversman placed 2nd
#215 - Todd Daniels placed 2nd
#285 - LaVonte McGowan placed 1st
Atchison also had 3 wrestlers compete as unattached. Anthony Cody also wrestled in the #157 lb. weight class and placed 4th, Landen Bell and Jacob Perry wrestled in the heavyweight, #285 lb class and placed 2nd and 3rd respectively.
