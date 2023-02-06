After one of the most successful seasons in recent years, Atchison football has three players signed on to play at the next level in the fall.
"It’s always a good feeling when you get to see your athletes fulfill their dream of playing college football," Head Coach Jim Smith said.
Running back Jesse Greenly and kicker Aidan Battle both signed with Butler County Community College. Linebacker Brenden Martin signed to Benedictine College as well.
Martin said he dreamt of going to a Division I school to play football when he was young but is now more than grateful to stick around and join the local Raven program.
"I've always dreamed about doing this," Martin said. "When I was younger I would always image like North Carolina or Kansas, but I'm very proud of where I'm going now with all the hard work that went into it."
Martin played had 81 total tackles during the season.
"He's come so far the last two years as a player," Smith said. "He's worked so hard in the weight room, and he deserves this."
Battle said he'll look fondly on how his experiences with the Atchison football program helped guide him to playing at the college level.
"Having a great coaching staff really helped me enjoy football and present my abilities for the team," Battle said. "As for my teammates, they were a bunch of great guys to be around and definitely created some great memories on the field."
Smith had high praise for his former kicker.
"Aidan is one of the best kickers around," Smith said. "He works so hard at getting better every day and is very coachable."
Greenly said he was just drawn to the Grizzles' program by the coaches and how much they clearly were invested in him being on the team as well as being able to go into the class with teammates from Atchison.
"What made me choose Butler was because the coaches always showed me, love, from the start for about a year staying in touch and loved the atmosphere," Greenly said. "Going into the same class with Aidan is pretty cool because we're still teammates, but have a new organization and are ready to start the journey."
Smith said Greenly's ability to keep running and never go down without a fight will be a significant advantage at the college.
"With Jesse, it’s his strength and power along with his ability to make people miss," Smith said. "His legs are always moving which makes him hard to tackle."
