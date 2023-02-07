Phoenix fly through Bulldogs By James Howey Atchison Globe Feb 7, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison freshman Antil Snoddy drives through a Wyandotte defender Tuesday night. James Howey | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Atchison girls basketball kept up its successful run this season with a 56-24 win over Wyandotte Tuesday night.The win is the Phoenix's ninth win in eleven games since starting 0-5.Head Coach Nic Rebant said his team continues to grow each game after a lackluster start to the season."It's a tribute to the effort that everyone had put forth," Rebant said. "Everyone is bought in, and the effort has been even on a night where we don't shoot the ball very well."Rebant also touched on an adjustment to man's defense the team has been running in recent games that have paid off thanks to the team chemistry and communication greatly increase."We're learning to rely on each other," Rebant said. "We also switched to a man defense, and it's worked well because we've been talking on the court." Top Videos Freshman Antil Snoddy had another impressive performance with a team-leading 24 points.Rebant said Snoddy and junior Presley Simpson give his team a major advantage when they are together on the court."That's two great basketball minds together," Rebant said. "They just feed off each other, and it's fun to watch."Simpson said she is excited for the rest of this season and seasons to come as the young squad keeps taking steps in the right direction."The more we play the more we learn the game," Simpson said. "I kind of like that we're a young team because it means more time together to learn and get better."Tyeera Hayward added 13 points on the night while Simpson finished with 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section No. 20 Providence looks to stay perfect at home, welcomes Georgetown North Carolina in search of 'enthusiasm' vs. Wake Forest Wrigley Field to host Iowa-Northwestern football game × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Moments to capture Who's paying for this? Check it off Countdown to the wedding Phoenix fly through Bulldogs Area man to hears fate or present and past crimes. Phoenix send three to the next level Weekend crime lands local man behind bars Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAftermath of Atchison Furniture Co. fireLocal Atchison county native recognized as a heroFire causes damage to three businessesWeekend crime lands local man behind barsAtchison man taken into custodyMid-town car theft lands woman's arrestKHP snags gun theft suspects on the run across county lineKnudson, Thomas C. 1943-2023POLICE REPORTPOLICE REPORT Images Videos CommentedBratton, Arthur G. 1927-2023 (2)NFC Championship Game: 49ers-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction (1)Gauntt, Diana 1947-2023 (1)Soft Pretzels vs. Kansas City Strip steaks (1)Project Atchison and Habitat for Humanity gear up for Neighborhood Makeover (1)Honesty and trustworthy are the meaning of the word Zonta (1)Amelia Earhart Festival announces Friday night entertainment (1)Atchison man taken into custody (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
