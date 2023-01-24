Atchison basketball

Atchison high school basketball took first place at the 2023 Thunder Classic. 

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

After coming up short in the Thunder Classic Championship game at Nemaha Central a year ago Atchison basketball was plenty motivated for redemption.

The Phoenix were able to soar to a first-place finish 61-52 over Marysville Saturday at Nemaha Central.

