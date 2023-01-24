After coming up short in the Thunder Classic Championship game at Nemaha Central a year ago Atchison basketball was plenty motivated for redemption.
The Phoenix were able to soar to a first-place finish 61-52 over Marysville Saturday at Nemaha Central.
Head Coach Pat Battle said he was proud of how his team responded to adversity throughout the game like trailing at the half 30-25.
"I was proud of how our kids, and how they handled adversity," Battle said. "Every time something bad would happen everyone would say lets go and keep moving forward."
Senior Trey Carter said the team had experience playing with each other for many years going back to when they were kids helps keep them calm and united in big moments
"I think the difference is the chemistry that we have with each other we’ve all been playing with each other since elementary," Carter said. "So we just know what the other wants to do and how to play with them and we all play hard as we can because we all just want to win."
Coach Battle said his team did a good job of limiting the Bulldogs' second-chance points.
"I thought we defended pretty well, and we held them to one shot a possession," Battle said. "I thought we got some things in transition after they began to press us late in the game when we had the lead."
Carter led Atchison with 17, junior Jeter Purdy had 13, and sophomore Jace Richards earned ten on the night.
Battle said he hopes that being able to claim a trophy in January could propel his team to be holding another trophy at Salina in March.
"I always say if you want to win the hardware in March sometimes you winning the hardware in January can be a precursor to that," Battle said. "I think what is good is that it feels like a state tournament because you play three games in a week with preparations."
