The 101st season of Benedictine College baseball will open up with a facility upgrade at Olsen Stadium.
Partnering with Mammoth Sports Construction, Laughlin Field will transition to a completely turfed playing service for the first scheduled games of the 2023 season.
"We are excited to continue to work with Mammoth on this project," Benedictine Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer said. "We continue to explore ways to add to our student-athlete experience at Benedictine and we are fortunate to have Mammoth helping us do that with Laughlin Field at Olsen Stadium.
Mammoth will perform a full conversion to FieldTurf, including demolition and removal of the old turf and curb, base construction, drainage, and new concrete curb, and installation of FieldTurf.
"What an incredible time to be a Raven," Baseball Head Coach Eric Peterson said. "Olsen Stadium is one of the premier facilities in the area at our level, it now will have the playing surface to match it.
"We are so blessed and fortunate to have the support system that we do. We cannot begin to thank President (Stephen) Minnis, Charlie Gartenmayer, our alumni, current and past parents and future Ravens, enough for this opportunity. There's no better time to be a Raven."
The mission of Mammoth is to build the places where passion and community collide while a foundation of the Benedictine mission is building community. Mammoth is also an official partner of the NAIA and the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
The process is already underway on the removal of the old FieldTurf and the entire update is expected to be completed before the start of the season in February.
After opening their season at the annual Cajun Collision in Sterlington, La., Benedictine is set to host a four-game series to open up their home schedule on Feb. 18 with St. Ambrose University.
