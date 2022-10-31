Benedictine football received all they could handle against rival Baker Saturday in a 21-20 barnburner victory at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
The contest was a bizarre one that saw the Ravens go seven straight possessions without a score after going up 14-0 in the first quarter.
Raven Head Coach Joel Osborn said he was proud of how his team competed and fought through adversity against the number two defense in the Heart of America in terms of yards on the season.
"You got to give a lot of credit to our kids who responded to adversity today," Osborn said. "You also have to give Baker a lot of credit because they created that adversity. I'm just proud of how our kids battled in the second half when things weren't looking good."
Senior quarterback Garrett Kettle helped lead the offense on a ten-play 68-yard drive to take the lead with 2:10 remaining after the Ravens had just 68-yards since the end of the first quarter.
"It was a huge drive because our confidence was down because we weren't playing well," Osborn said. "To have the mentality that it's OK we're going to move on to the next play, and we still believe we can win a big deal. We have been trying to get to that mentality and we were there today."
Before the clutch drive, the Wildcats grabbed a tipped Kettle pass for an interception that placed the ball at the five-yard line that could've potentially all but ended the game if not for the Raven defense forcing a field goal.
The stop was one of the multiple times the BC defense stepped up in key moments in a game where they were on the field for over 40 minutes.
"They were on the field for a long time from the second and third quarter," Osborn said. "We got out of rhythm on offense because there were using so much clock, but I'm just really proud of how our team handled themselves today."
Junior defensive lineman Isaac Anderson said the defense, and Ravens as a whole have been able to come through when needed more and more as the season progresses.
"Over the season we have progressed as a defense and gotten stops when we need them in third down and on the goal line," Anderson said. "It's huge, and it shows our team's resilience, and we've been going through a lot of stuff all year whether it's our own problems or just throughout games."
Anderson finished with 2.5 tackles for loss and half a sack on the day.
Sophomore wide receiver Jacob Gathright had his seventh 100-yard receiving game on the season with five catches for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Gathright leads the Heart of America with 1,003 yards receiving.
