Benedictine football earned their eighth straight win of the season 30-7 over Evangel as the defense led the way and the offense closed the door in the second half Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium.
Raven Head Coach Joel Osborn gave credit for the performance his team had on special teams and defense in the victory.
"I give a big credit to our defense and special teams for giving us the ball in great field position," Osborn said. "I really felt like our defense was lights out today with creating how many turnovers they did, and on top of that our special teams had a blocked kick and our punt team."
The BC defense had seven sacks and four turnovers on the day, and two of those turnovers were interceptions from senior cornerback Joel Mewis.
Mewis said having the next-play mindset has been the key to the variety of success they have had on that side of the ball this season.
"We have that mentality that no matter what happens the next play is the most important play," Mewis said. "If we get a bad play we pick each other up and move on to the next one, and I think that creates all the success we have on defense."
The Raven offense didn't have its best day but found success in the second half putting up 23 points that the Valor never came close to reaching.
BC had 120 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, and three of those came from senior quarterback Garret Kettle.
"I thought our offense did a good job of staying together," Osborn said. "We found some things in the third quarter that really worked for us."
The Ravens (9-1, South 4-0) will now look to win the Heart of America South Division outright as they travel to Mid-America Nazarene (7-3, South 3-1) on Saturday.
"Everybody is locked into what we want to accomplish, and it starts with closing out the season and winning the conference," Mewis said.
