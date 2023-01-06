No. 4 CMU knocks off BC By James Howey Atchison Globe Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Benedictine senior Aaliyah Raines drives to the basket against CMU Wednesday night. Submitted by Todd Nugent Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Central Methodist University has often been a challenging rival for Benedictine basketball in recent years.The Eagles put up an impressive and commanding 69-50 win over the Ravens Wednesday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.Turnovers and points in the paint proved to be the difference on the night with BC turning the ball over 22 times and being outscored 48-16 in the paint.Head Coach Chad Folsom said his team needed to protect the ball better after giving up 28 points off of those mistakes."We needed to protect the ball and play with some confidence," Folsom said. "There were times where we just made erred passes, and those led to a lot of layups and fast breaks for them." Top Videos The Ravens were able to hold the Eagles below their average output in points, but ultimately the effort wasn't enough."Our zone I thought helped us a lot but still giving up too many offensive rebounds and second-chance points," Folsom said.Senior Aaliyah Raines was the leading scorer on the night for BC with 12.Raines said matching the overall speed of CMU is truly a unique challenge."They are really quick on both sides of the floor, and they just know to play aggressive every single night," Raines said. "They just do all the little things." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Recipes More from this section Bills' Sean McDermott draws leadership praise from Bengals Russell Wilson tops deep group of 2023 NFL Comeback POY candidates FCS title game: SDSU favored over NDSU in 'Battle of Dakotas' × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Help Paying for Home Energy Costs No. 4 CMU knocks off BC The Globe looks back at 2022 House fires: an unyielding challenge to Atchison in 2022 PROJECT CONCERN Ravens fly to fourth straight win Curlew FCE to sponsor health program about cancer and arthritis KDA offers Farmers' Market and Direct-to Consumer Virtual Workshop Series Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo days after fatality crash in Atchison, driver surrenders himself to authoritiesRollover in city limit claims one lifeGreenly grinds out legacy on the gridironAtchison woman perishes from fatality head-on crash along outskirts of LeavenworthFrans, Deborah L. 1961-2022Winegardner, David L. 1947-2022City of Atchison declares water emergencyNorton-Lopez, JoAnn 1951-2022Duchess of York says Queen Elizabeth is ‘tucked in our hearts’ in New Year poem tributeLate morning wreck injures woman in Atchison Images Videos CommentedAfternoon rollover sends one to Amberwell (1)A reflection of 2022 (1)Tigers come up short in OT thriller (1)Snow Creek is open for business (1)YMCA Flyers girl gymnastics teams win (1)YMCA girls gymnastic team sees growth in participation (1)Lincoln senators share goals, priorities heading into legislative session (1)City of Atchison declares water emergency (1)Come learn about health insurance (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
