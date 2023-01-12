BC

Benedictine freshman Anthony Hall dribbles into the paint against Evangel Wednesday night at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Benedictine’s five-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night against No. 18 Evangel, but not without a fight from the Ravens in a 93-85 shootout at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.

The Valor’s success from beyond the arc in the first half put the Ravens in a 53-39 hole as the visiting team went 11-17 from the outside.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.