Benedictine’s five-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night against No. 18 Evangel, but not without a fight from the Ravens in a 93-85 shootout at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.
The Valor’s success from beyond the arc in the first half put the Ravens in a 53-39 hole as the visiting team went 11-17 from the outside.
Head Coach Ryan Moody said he was glad about how his team kept fighting in the second half and were able to keep the game within striking distance.
“I loved that our guys stuck with it,” Moody said. “Our guys just grinded, and we can’t say we’re young, but we aren’t them. We don’t like the outcome, but the takeaways are all good.”
The Ravens scored more than 80 points in three of their last four games after facing offensive struggles early in the season.
“We’re being more efficient, and they are more comfortable with each other,” Moody said. “They are starting to know roles, and we’ve got a lot of good things going on offensively.”
Junior Ahmad Louis led the team with 17 points, freshman Braden Belt was second with 15, freshman Sam Ungashick was third with 12 and freshman Preston Reynolds added 11. Reynolds also led BC with 11 rebounds.
Louis said the Ravens have so much faith in themselves and the program that no deficit seems too daunting for them.
“I think everyone on the team has faith in each other so it’s easy for us to do that and stick with each other,” Louis said. “Whether we are down 10, 15 or 20 we have faith we can come back.”
The Ravens will now face a critical point in their season with five games in eleven days, and four of those games are on the road starting Saturday at MidAmerica Nazarene.
Moody said being fresh both mentally and physically is the top priority at this point in the season.
“We have flush tonight and not let this beat us later because we’re still emotionally invested in the game against the number 18 team,” Moody said. “All our job is as a staff and team are to have as much mental and physical freshness as is possible the next week.”
