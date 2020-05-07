KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Flag football has been on the rise in recent years with the hope of making the game of football safer for the youth of america.
That aspect of the football world will now take another step in growing the game with the recent announcement of Women's Flag Football being added to National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) varsity sport by 2021.
This is in large part thanks to a two-year partnership with the NFL and Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX).
“Football is for everyone,” NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said. “This groundbreaking and historic joint venture provides an opportunity for the values, fun and competitive environment of football to be enjoyed as a varsity sport by female student-athletes attending NAIA institutions across America.”
RCX will try to drive interest in sport through showcases across the NAIA.
The NAIA will host its first Showcase open to female football athletes in the late summer or early fall of 2020.
“Increasing female participation in flag football has been a top priority for NFL FLAG,” RCX President and General Manager Izell Reese said. “By teaming up with the NAIA, we’re able to create even more opportunities for young women to continue the sport they love, and potentially receive scholarships to continue their education and compete at the next level.”
NAIA president and CEO Jim Carr is excited about the opportunity to add this sport and work with both RCX and the NFL.
”The NAIA is thrilled to partner with the NFL and RCX in launching women’s flag football,” said Carr. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our members to expand their athletics programming with support from valuable partners like RCX and one of the most relevant and successful professional sports leagues in the world.”
The first competitive season will be held in the spring of 2021 with an official emerging sport or invitational championship the following spring of 2022.
An emerging sport in the NAIA is defined as at least 15 participating institutions, while invitational can be defined as at least 25. A sport must have a minimum of 40 participating institutions to be considered for full championship status.
In addition to the women’s flag football initiative, the NFL will serve the presenting sponsor of the 2020 NAIA Football National Championship, scheduled for Saturday, December 19 at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium at Grambling University in Grambling, La.
Benedictine College has no plans to add Women's Flag Football as a sport at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.