Dennis Murphy took the call from Benedictine College head football coach Larry Wilcox off the recommendation of former Maur Hill Prep, now Maur Hill-Mt. Academy, head coach Guy Galley and the rest, as they say, is history.
After 41 years at Benedictine, and 45 years as an educator and coach, Coach Murphy is retiring from coaching and teaching after the conclusion of the current semester.
For Murphy, who was serving as a teacher and coach at Nemaha Valley High School, now known as Nemaha Central, the opportunity to join a college staff was something that he had only planned to do for two years and then head back to high school.
“I took the call in 1979 from Coach Wilcox,” Murphy said. “I was going to be here for two years. Two years to learn as much as I possibly can, get myself organized, and then get back to the ‘big money’ which was coaching high school football.
“At the time we were making about $8,000 a year at Benedictine and I could have earned $12,000 a year coaching at high school. So I was looking for the big check in the sky.”
Something changed during those first years and 41 years later, Murphy announced that the 2019 season would be his last on the sidelines of Raven football and the Spring semester of 2020 would be his last teaching.
“I truly have enjoyed everything that I’ve gotten to do over the past 45 years of my life,” Murphy said. “I’ve always said, I’ve got the best job in the world. There’s no one in the world that gets to do what I do every day and the fortune of the can’t wait to get to work kind of attitude. That’s been something that I’ve cherished all the way through these 45 years.
