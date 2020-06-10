The Benedictine men's basketball program added two players this summer for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
Ahmad Louis and Christian Ryckman will be the new arrivals this fall to a program that is hoping to get back to the top spot of the Heart of America Conference.
"We have a strong group of returners with leadership and experience," Coach Ryan Moody said. "Ahmad and Christian fit perfectly into what we do as a program. We look forward to this upcoming season."
Louis is a 6'2 guard who is a transfer from Washburn University after redshirting one season. He averaged 25 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds a game as a senior at Oak Park High School. Louis was also first-team all-district and all-league his senior season.
"We recruited Ahmad out of high school and got to know him as a person and player very well," Moody said. "He was a great fit then and is a great fit now. He is an excellent student, a leader, is competitive, and has the ability to make others better and score at all three levels. He will be a great addition to Benedictine College."
Ryckman is a 6'6 forward who helped lead Blue Valley Southwest High School to its first State Tournament appearance in school history while averaging 10 points throughout the season. He also was an All-EKL Honorable Mention.
"He is an outstanding student, is a high character young man and the sky is the limit when it comes to basketball," Moody said. "He has basketball in his genes from both his parents and his best is still to come. He is long, skilled, and can run. We don't think he is done growing either. He is another great addition to Benedictine College."
The Ravens finished third in the Heart standings last season and return 15 overall players from their 2019-20 campaign while returning seven of the top eight scorers from last season as well.
