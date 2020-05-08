The beginning of the season may have been cut short, but representatives of the Mid Plains League met last week, and with the Governor’s guidelines outlined on re-opening activities in the state, came to the decision to salvage the baseball season.
This means baseball will soon be coming to Hiawatha.
The Bravos, which have most recently been Sabetha’s club as part of the college wooden bat league, will split their time between the two cities this season. The team’s pitching staff will be staying in Hiawatha, with practices slated to start on June 1, given state, county and city guidelines allow it at the time, and a 15-game schedule set to begin on June 15. Play-offs could be postponed to end of July or early August, allowing for time of make-up games from the early June schedule.
WeatherTech Renovations will serve as Hiawatha’s Gold team sponsor, with several other businesses helping out with sponsorship to give Hiawatha a free, recreational activity, also supported by the Hiawatha Parks & Recreation Department.
Many players on the Bravos are from other countries, such as Guatemala, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, with local players Hunter Pavlish of Hiawatha and Brayden Becker of Sabetha also joining the squad.
Organizers say they are still in need of host families in Hiawatha. Host families will bring the players into their home as part of their family for six to eight weeks, support them at games, and incorporate them into their family activities and meals. Players come with their own spending money and have some transportation, with the team providing other transportation, as well.
The team is also looking for donations of air mattresses and bicycles for players, who will be performing community service projects around Hiawatha. Also sought are volunteers for scorekeepers and announcers, along with community groups or businesses to sponsor game meals
