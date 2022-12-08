Beagle

MHMA senior Parrish Beagle goes for a bucket over a Jefferson County North defender Tuesday night. 

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

With just eleven seconds left in the game and trailing by one point, things were dire for Maur Hill-Mount Academy before senior Parrish Beagle came through in the clutch to hit a jump shot to take a 42-41 they were able to hang on to with just one second left.

The shot was Beagles' 17th point of the game and gave the Ravens a 2-0 start to the season.

