With just eleven seconds left in the game and trailing by one point, things were dire for Maur Hill-Mount Academy before senior Parrish Beagle came through in the clutch to hit a jump shot to take a 42-41 they were able to hang on to with just one second left.
The shot was Beagles' 17th point of the game and gave the Ravens a 2-0 start to the season.
Beagle said coming through for his teammates in a high pressure situation was a big deal for him.
"Coach calmed us down during the time out and then drew up an excellent play," Beagle said. "I knew how hard our team fought to be in that position to win the game so with the ball in my hands I knew I had to go make a play for my team."
The contest was a defensive struggle as stops and free throws were crucial in the final minutes.
Head Coach Dan Raplinger said his team was fortunate enough to come out on top in a game that truly could've gone either way.
"Overall, it was a great High School basketball game," Raplinger said. "Both teams had chances, and we were lucky enough to have the last shot fall. JCN is a really good team, so we are fortunate to be 2-0."
Beagle was the only player for MHMA in double figures on the night with junior Bohdan Korbelik coming second with 8 points.
"We have a lot of things to work on, but I was happy with their overall effort tonight," Raplinger said.
