ROSSVILLE — One night after Halloween, Maur Hill-Mount Academy faced nothing short of a nightmare first half against Rossville Friday night in a 42-7 first round playoff loss.
Turnovers were once again the culprit that did MHMA in for the second straight week.
“It’s almost an absolute that if you turn the ball over and don’t play amazing to back it up, then you aren’t going to win,” Coach Brandon Wilkes said. “It’s a formula we need to learn from and follow as a program.”
The Ravens committed four first half turnovers and two of those happened after they had forced two takeaways of their own, with both leading to touchdowns by the Bulldogs.
Couple that with Rossville doing just about whatever they wanted on offense, MHMA entered the locker room down 35-0 and the game seemingly over.
Wilkes said the Bulldog offense moved the ball like no other team had on the Raven defense all season.
“That is the first team this year that has really ran at us like that, which surprised me.” Wilkes said. “They have multiple guys that can run the ball well, especially the quarterback.”
This is the second straight season the Ravens have been knocked out by the Bulldogs after last year’s 21-14 loss at home in the second round.
Wilkes said Rossville is a team that MHMA will continue to have as bulls-eye on as they grow as a program.
“They are the type of program we’ll be shooting for as we take the next step,” Wilkes said.
The Ravens will lose one of the most successful senior classes in school history.
The eight seniors put together four straight seasons of at least seven wins.
“They were playoff teams every year and we need guys to step up to that level,” Wilkes said. “We’re trying to build a program here and not just have a good season.”
Wilkes said this class laid the foundation and standard for future and current members of the program to follow.
“They led really well and a lot of guys know what it looks to play winning football and to play like those guys,” Wilkes said. “We’ll have some guys next year that will kind of blend right into what they did.”
