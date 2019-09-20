HOLTON, Kan. — It looked like the same old story for Maur Hill-Mount Academy Friday night late in the third quarter.
The Ravens found themselves down 14-3 on the road to rival Jackson Heights following a muffed squib kick that the Cobras turned into a touchdown.
At a desperate point in the game MH-MA didn’t panic, but instead unleashed a running attack that finished the game for a total of 242 yards on 43 carries for two touchdowns and led a 18-14 comeback victory, monumental in program history.
Coach Brandon Wilkes said the team knew they could rely on a belligerent running game led by senior quarterback Jack Caudle who had 134 yards on 22 carries.
“We weren’t leaving any bullets left in the gun today,” Wilkes said. “We knew we had it and we just hadn’t have to use it yet.”
The 6’3 two hundred pound quarterback said he’s always been confident in the team’s ability grind out yardage on the ground.
“I’ve always known I’ve been athletic enough and our line’s been good enough to run like that.” Caudle said “They just dropped back into coverage so that’s what we did.”
Wilkes reflected on how far this football program has come since 2010 when they were 2-7.
“To be here nine years ago and knowing what our program was and what it has become is amazing,” Wilkes said. “This was the one group we couldn’t get past but our seniors got them their last year and they’ll never forget that.”
One of the biggest plays of the game came when senior kick Taylor Folsom executed an onside kick attempt that he recovered after the Ravens scored to draw within 14-11 with just under ten minutes remaining in the game.
Wilkes confessed that he and his kicker were the only ones who knew about the ambush special teams play.
“I just looked at him and told him to go get it,” Wilkes said. “We’ve talked about it in practice and he’s executed it every time.”
This was the first time the Ravens have beaten Jackson Heights since 2014 and it’s been a long time coming for Caudle and the seniors who have been through the latest three losses.
“It’s just great to get this under our belt as a team,” Caudle said. “This is the one we wanted and we got it.”
