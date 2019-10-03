The Maur Hill-Mount Academy soccer program got a substantial home victory Thursday over Bishop Seabury in a tough back and forth battle by a score of 4-3.
Coach Lief Sanford emphasized the importance of the win citing how they were unable to close out a lead against the Seahawks the previous season.
"We had a 1-0 lead at their place and in the final minutes they scored two goals to win it," Sanford said. "This was a delight for us to finish things out on top."
Sanford said the game was a physical contest and gave credit to the tough performance of his goal keeper sophomore Lansdon Taylor.
"They were pressuring and slamming into our keeper a few times," Sanford said. "Lansdon was the MVP of the game and did a great job."
The Ravens managed to be tied 2-2 at halftime despite the Seahawks controlling the ball for most of the half.
MHMA flipped that scenario by keeping the ball for most of the second half.
"We did a much better job of connecting our passes in the second half after we didn't in the first half," Sanford said.
Senior Taylor Folsom had a critical goal late in the first half when he stole the ball around the middle of the pitch and knocked it in for a score to tie the game during the seventh minute.
Sanford said Folsom's game continues to grow beyond just being an efficient offensive player.
"He's coming around in terms of turning defense into offense," Sanford said. "It used to just be offense but now he's becoming more multi-talented with being able to play some defense and closing games out."
The Ravens' (6-5) first lead of the game came off a gritty goal from senior Johnny Mulholland who fought past a Seabury defender in the 29th minute of the second half to make the score 3-2.
"He was scraping and just wanted it more than the other guy," Sanford said.
MHMA will now face three straight road games before coming back home for a final home game to close out the season.
"This is huge," Sanford said. "We're now over five hundred and if we can get two out of three I'll be pretty happy."
