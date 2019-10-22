The Maur Hill-Mount Academy Ravens toppled Kansas City Christian in a 2-0 home victory Tuesday evening, and kept a shot at a home playoff game alive.
Coach lief Stafford said his message to his players was clear at the start of the game.
“I talked to them about playing like dogs,” Stafford said. “We are going to be ‘scrappin’, take every opportunity, and not let them get the ball away from us. I feel like we did that today.”
The Ravens were unbreakable on all fronts during the course of the game, keeping the Panthers out of scoring distance for the entirety of the first half.
Nearing the 30 minute mark in the first half, senior Cade Clemens caught the goal keeper off guard knocking it in to give the Ravens a 1-0 lead.
The following MHMA goal came just three minutes into the second half with senior Taylor Folsom finding an opportunity with a strong kick inches away from the corner post to put the Ravens up 2-0.
The Ravens continued to win after fending off the Panthers rigorous offensive attack in the final minutes of the game.
Lief Stafford shared his excitement for the possibility of a home playoff game.
“We needed this victory tonight,” Stafford said. “It’s nice to give ourselves a chance at some home field advantage, to set us up for playoffs.”
MHMA will play their final game of the season Thursday on road against Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy. A win will clinch a home game for the Ravens on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.