After shutting out KC Christian a week ago at home, Maur Hill-Mount Academy this time found itself on the losing end to the Panthers by a score of 4-2 which ended the Ravens season Tuesday evening.
KC got their attack started right off the bat scoring in the first minute of play and would go on to add three more goals before halftime.
Coach Lief Sanford said his team had a number of breaks that just didn’t go their way against a Panthers team who had two players on the pitch that didn’t participate in the 2-0 Raven win last week.
“There were just some balls that bounced the wrong way that caught us out of position several times and they capitalized,” Sanford said. “I knew they were going to be tough to cover and they were really good.”
MHMA did keep fighting in the second half with two goals by senior Taylor Folsom in the final fifteen minutes of the game.
“For the most part we played nearly an equal ball game and unfortunately we had just a little too late of a charge with getting our goals,” Sanford said.
Sanford said he would have liked his team’s odds if they could have found some way to tie the match up late.
“We just about turned the tables,” Sanford said. “I would have liked our chances to advance to the next round if we could have tied it up.”
