Maur Hill Soccer got off to a slow start in the matchup on Tuesday night against the Golden Eagles, resulting in a 4-3 loss in the final minutes of the game.
The Golden Eagles broke away early taking the lead only one minute after the opening kickoff.
LeBlond continued on to score with 11:09 left in the first half giving the Golden Eagles a 2-0 lead over the Ravens.
Following the score, sophomore forward Joseph Mulholland answered on a pass from senior forward Phillip Seragusa, finding the net on a diving header.
Mullholand’s score put MH-MA on the board 2-1, igniting a flame in the Raven offense.
Coach Lief Stafford said that his team got started a little later than they had hoped for.
“We started off slow,” Stafford said. “In the first half we played like we were going to stand still and allow them to pass us the ball.”
MH-MA tied the game 2-2 opening the second half on a free kick by senior middle defender Cade Clemens, who got loose on a chip pass and was fouled at the corner flag.
After the score, both offenses would undergo a series of rapid changes of possession as both teams struggled to control the other’s urge to score.
The Golden Eagles regained the lead with two unanswered goals nearing the 10 minute mark in the second half, to make the score 4-2 LeBlond.
Maur Hill forward Akihiro Mochinaga, scored the Raven’s final points of the game with 12 minutes left in the contest on an assist from Forward Taylor Folsom putting the goal keeper in a bind.
Mochinaga talked about why this game was different than others.
“Today was a hard game,” Mochinaga said. “There was a lot of passing going on and it was hard to follow.”
The Golden Eagles were able to keep the lead despite heavy offensive pressure from the Ravens, securing a 4-3 victory over the Ravens after last season’s 8-0 loss at Maur Hill.
MH-Ma defeated Bishop Ward at home on Monday 4-1 with two goals from senior forward Taylor Folsom.
