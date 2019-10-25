The usually explosive Maur Hill-Mount academy offense struggled for most of the second half Friday night.
The Ravens could only muster one late score in the second half during their 26-20 loss to Nemaha Central at Guy Galley Field.
The MHMA passing game was held in check most of the night and put up only 189 yards on the night.
“Getting eleven guys to execute on a play is tough sometimes,” Coach Brandon Wilkes said. “They were heavily trying to take away our pass which is a big strength of ours. We didn’t execute enough in the run game to keep them honest.”
Perhaps the most prominent reason for the lack of production was the five turnovers MHMA had in the game which included three in the second half.
“Turnovers stink,” Wilkes said. “Just when we get going in both our losses we get derailed by a turnover. You try to forget it but it hurt a lot.”
With a halftime lead of 20-14, the Thunder’s one score in the second half was all that was needed with them controlling the clock and not allowing the Ravens to gain any momentum on offense until the last four minutes.
Wilkes gave credit to the defensive effort of the Nemaha.
“To commit as many guys as they did to coverage and to still hold up inside was impressive,” Wilkes said. “They have tough kids.”
Wilkes said the game is a good learning lesson with the playoffs and better competition on the horizon for his team.
“There is going to be a lot of lessons to be learned on how we failed to execute on certain things,” Wilkes said. “We know what level we have to play at moving forward.”
Despite the disappointing home defeat, Wilkes said being in the playoffs is a blessing when thinking back to when he was first with the Ravens and how this type of opportunity was a pipe dream.
“We’re excited to be in the playoffs,” Wilkes said. “My reference point was being here nine years ago when we didn’t even talk about playoffs. I think we could pose a pretty big threat to some teams.”
MHMA will play Rossville Friday night on the road with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.