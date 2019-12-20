HOLTON — The Maur Hill-Mount Academy boys basketball team romped to victory on Thursday in Holton over the Jackson Heights Cobras, overcoming some shooting inaccuracy with overpowering man-to-man defense and rebounding at almost every opportunity.
A double-double from senior Jack Caudle uncorked the 57-25 win against a now 2-2 Eastern Kansas League rival early on in the game; senior Abe Siebenmorgen also powered the Ravens' offense with 11 points. Most of all, MH-MA succeeded in keeping the ball away from the Cobras, as observed by Head Coach Brad Kunecke.
"A good number of our players are scoring 12, 13, 14 points a game," Kunecke said. "They provide tremendous leadership on the floor, but they also do other things too. We have out-rebounded every opponent in these first four games by quite a bit."
Kunecke indicated he is going to emphasize shooting accuracy improvements to his players over the coming Christmas break. MH-MA only made 17 of 32 free-throws, with fouls a frequent event against their overpowering attack in the paint.
"Tonight, I didn't think we shot the ball real well," he said. "I think we shot poorly from the free-throw line, but our defense did a tremendous job of keeping these guys from scoring. And these (Cobras) are a scoring team. And our defense shut them down."
MH-MA entered halftime with a 29-10 advantage, and flirted with a 30-point advantage and running clock through much of the second half, with the Cobras unable to contain their offense or retain possession long enough to capitalize throughout the game. The Ravens doubled up on the Cobras in the third quarter to secure a fourth-quarter lead of 44-17.
Kunecke said the game showed the depth the Ravens will be able to rely on following the end of their upcoming holiday time off.
"We've found out that there's a lot of guys we can put out there," he said. "If we have foul trouble or if we need to get guys some rest, we've been playing a lot of guys, I know we can get some guys to come off the bench and gives us some great minutes of basketball."
The MH-MA boys are headed into Christmas break on a 3-1 record. They will return to the road to face the Valley Falls Dragons following the conclusion of the girls varsity game, which begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.