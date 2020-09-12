The Maur Hill Mount Academy football team dominated from start to finish as the Ravens beat Oskaloosa 61-6 Friday night in Oskaloosa.
The Ravens (2-0) took command from the opening possession as junior quarterback Drew Caudle found senior wide receiver Kolbran Korbelik wide-open in the endzone for the first score of the game. Caudle was not done there. After a three-and-out by the Bears, Caudle scored again on a quarterback keeper from nine yards out. This gave the Ravens a 14-0 lead.
While the offense was scoring at will, it was the special team’s unit that had the most exciting play of the night for the Ravens. After a second consecutive three-and-out for the Bears, they lined up to punt. Senior Shane Sachse came hard off the edge and was able to block the punt. After a scramble for the ball, senior Grant Kocur recovered the ball in the endzone for another Raven’s touchdown. This put them up 22-0.
Senior running back Andrew Schwinn capped the electric first quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run to make the score 28-0.
It was much of the same in the second quarter, as Schwinn added his second rushing touchdown of the game with a 31-yard run featuring a nice cutback by the senior. Senior running back Carter Shaw had a rushing touchdown late in quarter to put the Ravens up 48-0 at halftime.
The Raven’s defense was able to stifle the Bears all half, allowing just two first downs.
It was a strong performance from all three phases and gave the Ravens their second convincing win this season.
Next up, Maur Hill Mount Academy takes on Pleasant Ridge in Easton, Kansas.
