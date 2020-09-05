It’s the start of a new era for the Maur Hill- Mount Academy soccer team as they enter the 2020 will a new head coach, Eric Burghart. Burghart was previously an assistant coach for McPherson and takes over a Ravens team that went 8-9 in 2019.
Burghart brings a defensive mentality with and wants his players to be aggressive on the field.
“We are going to be a defensive-minded, physically approached team.” Burghart said. “I want to be able to win in a scrappy manner. A toe-poke goal where we out hustled the other team is more appealing to me than a beautiful 30-yard shot.”
The Ravens lost their top scorer, Taylor Folsom, to graduation and while there are several returning players, there is a lot of youth on this team.
“We are very young,” Burghart said. “We have freshmen and sophomores where a lot of growing will need to be done. We can only do so much in practice and I’m excited to see how we improve from live game scenarios.”
With the team being so young, senior leadership has been particularly important. Senior center back Erick Sanford and senior forward Joseph Hernandez took on the role leaders and have received much praise from their new head coach.
“Sanford and Hernandez have been incredible,” Burghart said. “Our senior leaders have been selfless and are willing to be servant leaders for our younger players. They are our coaches on the field. I am proud of our seniors.”
Their selflessness was on full display in the Ravens first game of the season against Eudora on Tuesday. Sanford was moved to goalie, a position he has had little to no practice in, and Hernandez can be slotted anywhere on the field from defender to forward. Although the Ravens lost 8-0, it’s this kind of leadership that Burghart hopes his younger players learn from.
“I don’t think the final score really showed how we played,” Burghart said. “We hustled and played tough all game.”
Burghart believes that as long as players continue to come to practice ready to work and give it their all during games, they will progress during the season.
