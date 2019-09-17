The Maur-Mount Academy volleyball team hosted its first home matches of the season Tuesday in a triangle against Valley Falls and McLouth.
The Ravens ended up splitting the matches by beating the Bulldogs 2-0 and losing to the Dragons 2-1.
MH-MA swept McLouth winning the first set 25-18 and the second set 25-21.
“We got off to a slow start,” Coach Tim Ruckdeschel said. “Other than that I thought we played extremely well with pretty sound volleyball, but we didn’t carry enough of that over against Valley Falls.”
The Ravens had a competitive match against the Dragons including the first set when the home team nearly came back from a 18-10 deficit before losing 25-21.
MH-MA won the second set 25-22 and was neck and neck in the third before Valley Falls broke away for a 25-19 win.
Ruckdeschel said errors were his team’s undoing against the Dragons.
“We didn’t adjust well enough to their outside hitters and made too many mistakes on through the match,” Ruckdeschel said.
The Ravens (7-7) are an improved squad compared to the inexperience and struggles of the previous season, but Ruckdeschel insists that plenty of work is still left to be done.
“We still got a ways to go and clean up some mistakes,” Ruckdeschel said. “We’re better than we were at this point last year but still a lot work to be put in.”
