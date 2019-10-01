No seats were left empty at the Mount Academy Gymnasium on Tuesday night, as volleyball brought in a large crowd to support three talented teams.
Maur Hill Mount Academy, Jefferson County North, and Valley Falls high schools faced off in a triangle. Jefferson County triumphed over both teams.
Maur Hill battled against talented Valley Falls in the first game of the afternoon.
After starting slow with a loss in the first set, the Ravens managed to change the course in set two, emerging victorious 2-1 in the third.
Valley Falls also fell victim to Jefferson County’s proficient array of hitters, as the Chargers cleaned the court after two tight sets.
Chargers coach Dave Schuler said that the matchup against Valley Falls was surprising compared to earlier in the season..
“I think valley was improved from when we last saw them on the first night of the season,” Schuler said. “We just started slow, it’s better for us to stay the aggressor.”
The final game of the evening brought fans to their feet as they fought to cheer louder than their opponents.
Jefferson County gained momentum late in set one squeezing by Maur Hill in the first set with only three hard fought points.
Continuing on to set two, with the Chargers still on a roll, the Ravens began to mount a late comeback. Despite the momentum swing, the Chargers held on
to victory in set two.
Ravens coach Tim Ruckdeschel shared his thoughts on the afternoon.
“A few miscommunications and unforced errors cost us the first set against JCN,” Ruckdeschel said. “They got on a run there in the second set, we just couldn’t get over the hump and recover.”
