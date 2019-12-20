HOLTON — A setback for the Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls basketball team unfurled quickly on Thursday in Holton, with MH-MA not managing to keep up with the home team throughout the game.
Officials initiated a running clock in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and the Cobras just kept coming, before the final result of 53-17 became official. The Ravens were outscored by double digits in each period of play, falling victim in the first to a 15-point run by the home team to open the competition.
The now 3-1 Cobras, possessing clear advantages in size, speed and coordination, time and again received possession of the ball from missed MH-MA shots, interceptions and other miscommunications by the visitors.
"We've talked a lot about how players find out more about themselves, individually, in games like this. When they find themselves in a hole, what kind of fight they're going to show," said Head Coach Luke Noll. "I thought our effort was OK, but we just dug ourselves quite the hole."
The top MH-MA scorer, sophomore Zoey Stec, netted only 6 points on the night with two three-point shots, the second coming in the fourth quarter when the game was well out of hand. MH-MA was shut out of the game for most of the first quarter before senior Molly Mason got fouled on a layup and made one of two shots. The only MH-MA scoring on the floor for the first half came from junior Madison Folsom.
The Cobra attack continued into the second half with not much improvement in the state of play for MH-MA. Jackson Heights largely kept the visitors off the board. MH-MA went 5 of 8 from the free-throw line throughout the game and didn't score from the floor in the third quarter but for a single basket from the paint by Folsom. Missed shots, most of all from the three-point perimeter, continued to plague the Ravens. Meanwhile, the Cobras put up 18 points.
The game was effectively decided by the fourth quarter, as the Cobras sent in their backups to conclude things. The gassed Ravens allowed 10 points while putting up five on the merit of a trey by Stec and the first basket of the evening by senior Sarah Heath.
The MH-MA girls are headed into Christmas break on a 1-3 record. They will return to the road to face the Valley Falls Dragons at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
