Men's Soccer matched a season-high in Wednesday's win at home on Legacy Field.
The Ravens topped the Bethel Threshers 6-2 in their final matchup before the Heart of America Conference Tournament begins.
Robert Mike Keon opened the game's scoring with a rocket in the fourth minute, giving the Ravens an early 1-0 lead.
Zac Crespo made it 2-0 in the Ravens favor just 3 minutes later. He found himself alone in the box and bent a lovely shot around the Bethel keeper.
After a foul on Bethel, Daniel Barry lined up a free kick and sent a swinging cross into the box. Girma Kassa met the pass with his head, beating the keeper to make it 3-0, Ravens.
The Threshers pulled one back with 15 minutes left to play before half. The Ravens were called for a foul in the 18-yard box, giving Bethel a Penalty Kick, which they converted for a goal.
Just 2 minutes later, though, the Ravens earned a Penalty Kick and Adem Aroua gave the home team a 4-1 lead, which held into the halftime break.
Dylan Posada gave the Ravens their fifth goal of the match, scoring on a gorgeous cross by Kassa with just under 28 minutes to play.
Kassa scored his second goal of the match with 11:30 to play, taking a pass from Samuel Enna and beating the Threshers keeper to make it 6-2. The 6 goals match a season-high for the Ravens; they beat Clarke University 6-1 on Oct. 24.
The Ravens (10-7-1) are the No. 5 seed in the Heart Tournament and will travel to No. 4 seed William Penn University on Saturday, April 10.
