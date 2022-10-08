As Jonna McDermed was finishing her high school career at Atchison County Community High School she began to have aspirations of pursuing bodybuilding.
McDermed had been active in sports and other activities while a Tiger but taking up bodybuilding has given her the type of satisfaction that she hasn’t felt before.
“Nothing quite has made me as happy as bodybuilding does now,” McDermed said. “I really fell in love with just building physic and pushing past my limits and what I can do with my genetics and hard work. I just wanted the mental challenge of putting in work in the offseason, cutting and putting on weight.”
She is in her senior year at Northwest Missouri State University and has been able to maintain a level of fitness and health throughout college which can certainly be a challenge to most people.
“I would say I never got super carried away with what I ate at the college but I didn’t realize how eating at the union and the lifestyle you live in college completely changes when you transition into this kind of life I guess,” “McDermed said. “It’s hard for most people but for me, I wanted it so bad that I guess it kind of came easier.”
McDermed was finally able to compete in her first-ever competition at the 2022 MPC All South Muscle Championship in Little Rock, Arkansas last month and even captured first at the novice class A in the figure category.
“I had no idea that I would even be in like the top three and the MPC league is a very big league and you can go up against people who have PEDs,” McDermed said. “I just thought these girls are going to be massive and so competitive so I’m just kind of doing it for the experience right now. To go out there and win my class as a true novice against girls who have been there before is just insane.”
McDermed gives a ton of credit to her coach Alex Bush who she said was a perfect match when she found him during her search.
“I loved the way he was so science-based and educated and not just experienced based,” McDermed said. “He has been my rock through the whole thing so I was very thankful to be able to have him as my coach.”
McDermed said she has received plenty of praise and congratulations on her win in her first-ever competition.
“I’ve had some people reach out to me and say they knew I could do this and that it was meant for you and how they have been inspired and motivated by what I’ve which is so nice for me,” McDermed said. “Not only I’m doing it for myself, but I can also be that person to help push others without even knowing it.”
The Effingham native said she was always drawn to challenging the older notion of girls not being known for strength or muscle definition like boys usually are.
“I definitely was one of those girls who wanted to be strong especially growing up and hearing that’s usually a guy thing, and girls can’t really do that,” McDermed said. “Having this much control and discipline helps me put that into every part of my life whether that’s school or work.”
McDermed said the sport has helped her incredibly mentally and given her patience to work for results.
“Mentally it has saved me being able to put all my stress and anxiety toward something like that,” McDermed said. “Even though it’s a long process you can see that you have to have patience and hard work. A lot of people don’t have that kind of work ethic so it’s nice to set myself aside from some people.”
McDermed said she would advise anyone no matter what they do to be conscious of what they eat and how active they are.
“I would definitely say not a lot of people are as educated about their physical and mental health,” McDermed said. “It’s not just about looking good but feeling good as well, and nutrition is 80% of it, and you can workout as much as you want, but if your nutrition isn’t there that is a huge factor.”
McDermed doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon with bodybuilding and is excited to continue to grow and get better in the sport.
“I’m so excited to put on even more muscle and build this next year,” McDermed said. “I definitely see this as something I’m doing for multiple years to come.”
