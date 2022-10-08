Jonna McDermed

ACCHS Alumna Jonna McDermed took first place at the 2022 MPC All South Muscle Championship at the novice class A in the figure category in Little Rock, Arkansas, last month.

 Submitted photo

As Jonna McDermed was finishing her high school career at Atchison County Community High School she began to have aspirations of pursuing bodybuilding.

McDermed had been active in sports and other activities while a Tiger but taking up bodybuilding has given her the type of satisfaction that she hasn’t felt before.

