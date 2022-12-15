After a two-game hiatus, Atchison County Community High School girl's basketball returned to the court for a 50-31 win Tuesday night over Valley Falls.
The Tigers weren't their sharpest in the first half and took an 18-15 into the break.
The squad was without their head coach Austin Eckert after the passing of a family member and his father assistant coach Mike Eckert took his place on the sideline.
"It was hard tonight," Eckert said. "This team is part of our family, and we miss Austin, and that first half of all our minds were on him and struggled to play basketball."
Mike Eckert said halftime benefited them greatly.
"Halftime we got our focus and we came out and played basketball as we can play," Eckert said.
The Tigers were led by senior Aleah Wallisch who had 15 points, senior Natalie Nitz who had 11, and sophomore Kinzee Bauerle who had 15.
"I thought Nat had a great game tonight as the floor general by getting us into what we needed to get into," Eckert said. "Wallisch was a beast, and Kinzee had a really good game. The kids just played with so much passion and want in the second half."
Nitz the team was truly galvanized after they were able to gather their focus and emotions while playing.
"It was more than just a game tonight and a win tonight," Nitz said. "It was playing with passion and for something more and giving your heart all into the game."
Ntiz said the continued emergence of Bauerle as a reliable scoring option is refreshing as the team is still waiting on senior Addison Schletzbaum to be ready from an injury in the summer.
"It helps a lot to have another scorer on the court," Ntiz said. "For a while, it was just us upperclassmen working the ball a lot, but now it helps tp have someone else to go to."
