A hard-fought effort from the Atchison High School girls basketball wasn’t enough in its 52-36 defeat at home Wednesday night against Savannah.
The difference in the game proved to be the staggering number of 32 turnovers committed by the Phoenix.
“You can’t win a basketball game when you turn the ball over that many times,” Head Coach Nic Rebant said. “It’s all about execution, and we’ve been inconsistent with that.”
Atchison has been dealing with players being absent from the court after the first week of practice due to covid and injures.
“This year has been rough,” Rebant said. “We’re talking not having the same team for seven straight weeks now.”
Rebant said his team couldn’t handle the defensive intensity of Savannah throughout the night.
“They just got up in our business and made us have to dribble through,” Rebant said. “We didn’t do a good job of helping teammates out. We kind of left people on their own tonight.”
Senior Katy Harris was the only player in double figures for the Phoenix with 17.
Senior Olivia Stites gave the Atchison defense fits by scoring 25 points for Savannah on the night.
“We knew they were going to try to get the ball through the middle, and we didn’t do a good job of seeing that,” Rebant said.
Rebant is confident the difficult non-conference schedule that has his team at 2-5 will pay off once conference season begins.
“We’ve played some really good squads that are going to do some things,” Rebant said. “For us to go out and see that in preparation for our conference play is really good.”
