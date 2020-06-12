The 2020 Major League Baseball draft was considered by most evaluators as a deep draft, but for the most part, a three-player draft at the top with Spencer Torkelson, Austin Martin and Asa Lacy consensus head-and-shoulders-above-the-rest selections. For the Kansas City Royals, who held the fourth pick in the first round of the draft, leaving the front office in the difficult spot of having to figure out who was the best of the rest. But that narrative got flipped on its head on Wednesday night, concerns about signability began to grow amongst teams at the top of the draft, leaving the Royals with their choice of Martin and Lacy.
Despite the availability and need for hitting prospects in the Royals’ farm system, the allure of a near-ready power lefty proved too much to pass up for Dayton Moore and staff and Kansas City snapped up Lacy with the 4th overall pick. Lacy fits the mold the Royals have liked in recent drafts, targeting another dominant SEC pitcher to join the two Florida pitchers taken two years ago in a draft that revamped the team’s pitching future.
Lacy was drafted by the Indians after high school but took to the college stage to better his draft position. A strong freshman season in the bullpen gave way to a stellar sophomore campaign, and as a junior, he was dominating the competition before the season was called off, posting a 3-0 record and striking out 46 batters in 24 innings and giving up less than a run per 9 innings. Standing at 6’4” and with a fastball that tops out in the upper nineties, it was Lacy’s slider that was considered by most to be the best pitch in baseball over the past two seasons.
The Royals newest piece will likely struggle early with command as many power pitchers do as they transition from college to pro ball, and his size and delivery do not help in that area. His mechanics will need some work as he moves through the minors, but the team will want to resist the temptation to reinvent the wheel, as his release point is considered difficult to pick up. Whatever changes are needed will be met with a level head and a work ethic that outshines his natural ability. Lacy’s college coaches gushed about his leadership abilities and desire to improve, which will serve him well as he makes a hopefully quick approach to the majors.
Brady Singer, Daniel Lynch, Jackson Kowar and Kris Bubic headline the Royals’ pitching prospects at the moment, but Lacy could easily slot in as the ace among that group if all five make the major league roster in the next few years. With four pitches that can be considered plus-level weapons at times, Lacy is an exciting prospect who, if he can overcome his command issues, could make a quick trip through the minor leagues and become a dominant force at the front of the rotation for Kansas City.
In the competitive balance portion of the first round, the Royals snagged Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin. A Whit Merrifield-like versatility is attractive to a team like KC, and Loftin has just that, playing five different positions for the USA Collegiate team last summer. Loftin has yet to develop in-game power, but has a clean, smooth swing and makes good contact, striking out just 17 times in 235 at bats as a sophomore. Like Lacy, Loftin was slated to come off the board a few picks higher, so the Royals were able to snag a couple players they have been eyeing but did not expect to get.
There is a lot of turmoil in professional baseball at the moment, but the Lacy pick gets me excited about following along to see what he can accomplish at the lower levels of baseball if they ever get back to business this summer and Loftin will be an intriguing piece with a high ceiling and a low floor, with much of his future dependent on finding a power swing. I’ll be back next week to dig into what the Royals do in the next three rounds and with undrafted players.
