KSHSAA just recently released 2020 guidelines for summer activities and workouts.
When permitted by your community’s local health authorities AND your school district administration, while following all group gathering restrictions and social distancing expectations, school employed coaches may begin their summer programs with their prospective student participants no earlier than June 1.
The following conditions apply for any summer activity taking place in a school facility and/or under the guidance of a school employee:
1. The first calendar week (minimum five days of conditioning) of a summer activity program for any sport are limited to a maximum of three hours of physical activity per student per day. Physical activity includes any warm-up, stretching, conditioning and weight-lifting activities. Organized competition sanctioned by an outside organization or between students from different schools shall not take place during this time.
2. Beginning the second calendar week (minimum five days of conditioning) of a summer activity program, cumulative physical activity time as defined in #1 should not exceed five hours per student per day. Organized competition sanctioned by an outside organization or between students from different schools shall not take place during this time.
3. Students may begin organized competition under the guidance of their school coaches beginning the third week of a summer activity program.
4. One-week school coach team camps may begin after the ten-day acclimatization period detailed in 1 and 2 above and take place through August 15.
5. Traditional fall school practices begin, and Handbook restrictions resume, on August 17, 2020
*Additional Guidelines for basketball
6. Basketball coaches may not hold team camp or work with their players between August 3 and August 16
as that time is dedicated to final fall season preparations.
**Additional Guidelines for Football
7. Football must complete three calendar weeks of conditioning (minimum 15 days of conditioning)
a. During the first week, focus on strength and conditioning; limited individual football specific drills are allowed
b. During the second week, strength and conditioning continues; football related non-contact drills are permitted
c. During the third week, strength and conditioning continues; football related drills permitted; intra-squad 7 on 7 or 5 on 5 permitted; one-week coaches camp permitted (helmet only)
8. Following conditioning period defined in number 7 and through August 3, the following may be conducted:
a. Coaches working with their athletes in football related activities
b. 7 on 7 competitions
c. 5 on 5 competitions
d. Coaches one-week team camp (helmet only)
e. Strength and conditioning continues
9. From August 3 through August 15, the following may be conducted:
a. Coaches working with their athletes in football related activities
b. Coaches one-week team camp (helmet only)
c. Strength and conditioning continues
10. One team vs team camps, including college contact camp, is permitted for this summer; must be conducted by third party; maximum of two days; may be conducted anytime after the 15 day conditioning period until August 15
