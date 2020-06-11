Benedictine College Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer has announced plans for the expansion of the John Casey Center located at Legacy Field - home of Raven soccer and lacrosse.
"We are excited to announce the expansion that will give our lacrosse programs an improved experience on campus," Gartenmayer said. "The John Casey Center was a great addition to the complex and the facility upgrades will continue to give our soccer and lacrosse programs access to one of the best facilities in the region."
Construction will begin over the summer and is being funded by a grant through the Courtney S. Turner Charitable Trust, John H. Mize Jr. and Bank of America, N.A., Trustees. The grant will allow for the project to be completed without additional fundraising by the Raven Athletic Department.
"We are grateful for the funding provided to us from the Turner Trust," Gartenmayer said. "We are excited to partner with them to see this project completed and we want to express our gratitude to the trustees for their consideration of Benedictine and the Raven Athletic Department for this grant."
The expansion will include locker room space for both men's and women's lacrosse programs as well as office spaces for men's head coach Mark Blaise and women's head coach Amanda Magee. Additional space for a meeting room that will be utilized by both soccer and lacrosse programs as well as a dedicated athletic training space are also part of the expansion. Finally, the space that doubles as the press box for games will be expanded to include meeting rooms on each side of the current press box area.
"We are beyond grateful for the news about the expansion to the Casey Center. This will be an immediate game-changer for our team; they will now have a place to call their own," said Coach Magee. To say our team was excited is a major understatement. We are looking forward to the many ways in which this project will positively impact our athletes on a daily basis!
"Legacy Field is already a top tier athletic facility for lacrosse and we are so grateful for the donors that helped provide the renovations to the turf and addition of the video scoreboard. We are overjoyed with the expansion of the locker rooms and press box and are excited to make the complex our complete home," Coach Blaise said. "Our athletes will have access to the best facilities available and it will continue to recruit a top tier level of talent. We are all so thankful for this amazing project."
The John Casey Center was completed for the start of the 2013 season and is named after alumnus and former men's soccer head coach John Casey '74. It currently houses offices and locker rooms for the men's and women's soccer programs. Since 2008, when the first set of lights was installed at the complex, the facility has seen several improvements. FieldTurf was installed soon after lighting and in the summer of 2019, the lighting, turf, and scoreboard, along with the stadium seating, were replaced while a new video board was added.
The 2019 soccer season was the first for the facility to be known as Legacy Field. To read more about the meaning behind the naming of Legacy Field, please visit http://www.ravenathletics.com/article/2910.php.
Benedictine College is a private, Catholic, liberal arts college nestled on the bluffs of the Missouri River in Atchison, Kan. Raven Athletics proudly represents Benedictine as a member of the NAIA's Heart of America Athletic Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.