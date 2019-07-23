Highland Community College has cultivated consistent conference success and national recognition throughout its athletic programs in recent years.
The Scotties will now look to prove themselves on the pitch with varsity women's soccer on the horizon.
In late June, the Board of Trustees voted to approve the addition of Scotties women's soccer as a varsity sport and is slated to start in the fall of 2020.
This will be the first varsity sport added to Highland in more than three decades.
Athletic director Tyler Nordman said he is excited to open up further opportunities for student athletes.
"We talk everyday about providing opportunities for our students and adding another sport at Highland Community College will do just that," Nordman said. "I am really looking forward to starting a new program and building something from the ground up."
This will be the 13th varsity sport for the Scotties.
A new soccer field is being constructed inside the new track on the west end of campus where the team will practice and play their home games.
Highland will compete with 14 other Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) soccer programs across the state with the addition of non-conference matches to fill a 22-game schedule.
Like most sports in the Jayhawk, women's soccer is competitive and produces contenders on the national stage each year.
