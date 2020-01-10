Highland Community College has started an internal investigation into possible violations conducted by women’s basketball head coach BJ Smith and his staff.
Smith and the staff have been placed on leave.
Smith is in his ninth season as the Scotties coach and has a two KJCCC titles, three Region titles, and three National tournament appearances while with the program.
Men’s basketball assistant coach Jon Oler is serving as interim coach.
Highland releases this statement on the ongoing situation.
“We can confirm we have notified the NJCAA of possible violations. We are investigating the alleged violations and will not comment further until the investigation is complete.“
The Scotties are currently 14-0 on the season and will begin conference play January 22 against Johnson County Community College.
