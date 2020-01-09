Highland Community College recently named Jeff Hancock as the 28th head football coach.
Hancock is no stranger to the Scottie program which is where he started his coaching career with getting a full-time coaching position in the late 90s.
“I have many fond memories of my time there with the friendships I made and what I learned as a young coach,” Hancock said. “When this job opened I knew I had to apply,”
Hancock is an offensives minded coach who has climbed the ranks around the assistant coaching ranks from NAIA to Division I in recent years.
Hancock was an offensive analyst for Abilene Christian in 2019 and spent 2017 and 2018 as offensive coordinator at McMurry University.
He was also an offensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator at Siena Heights University (NAIA).
Hancock was also the offensive coordinator at the University of Saint Mary in Kansas (NAIA) from 2002-2005 before joining Grand Valley State University.
Hancock also spent time as the Louisiana Tech offensive line coach.
Hancock said getting his first head coaching job is a surreal accomplishment.
“This opportunity means a tremendous amount to me,” Hancock said. “Coming full circle from a young $5,000 assistant coach to the head coaching position is something I never would have imagined.”
Hancock expressed his excitement to not only be back with Highland, but the Jayhawk Conference as well.
“Highland is a great place to recruit student athletes to as they look to develop and further their education and athletic career,” Hancock said. “Head coaching positions are hard to come by at every level and to become a head coach in the Jayhawk Conference where the talent and coaching are second to none is an even greater opportunity.”
Hancock said developing Highland football players off the field will be his number one priority.
“Developing young men academically and athletically to be afforded opportunities to continue on at four-year institutions,” Hancock said. “As a coach, my primary responsibility is help mold young men to become better husbands, fathers, pillars of the community and leaders.”
Hancock said him and his staff will aim to push Scottie football players to be the best they can be.
“A detailed, organized and disciplined individual who has an unbelievable staff that will push the young men we are charged with coaching to reach goals they may not think they can achieve on their own,” Hancock said.
Highland has finished with a winning record four of the last six years and a Top 20 ranking in the final NJCAA polls three of the last four years.
