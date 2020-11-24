There will be high school sports in the state of Kansas in December, according to a vote by the Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday.
The KSHSAA Board of Directors has voted 53-22 to pass activities to start on time in December with a break from Dec-23 to Jan. 7. Games can resume Jan. 8.
No fans will be allowed to attend events from Dec. 1-Jan. 28 and there will be no invitational tournaments this season.
There will be mandatory masking to anyone in attendance with exception to athletes in competition and officials during live action.
A number of impassioned speakers from coaches, parents and players spoke before the board of directors to keep the start of the season on time.
Sports medicine physician Sean Wheeler referenced a University of Wisconsin study showed that the rate of infection was higher in kids not competing in sports than those who did.
Dr. David Smith, team physician for the Kansas City Royals, was the lone speaker who recommended starting in January.
