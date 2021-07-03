Maur Hill-Mount Academy didn’t have to look far for its next athletic director.
The Ravens hired head football coach Brandon Wilkes for the position following the retirement of Richard Hunninghake.
Wilkes has the experience of being a head coach and athletic director before at Middle Park High School from 2016-2018.
“It was something I wanted to get back into someday but just wasn’t expecting it to happen this fast,” Wilkes said. “It was very eye opening those first couple years as AD and you really have to take it one day at a time.”
Wilke said he’s benefited from learning under Hunninghake who had worked at MHMA for 41 years.
“Dick has really taken me under his wing and showed me the ropes and I learned a lot of stuff the hard way from the first time,” Wilkes said. “It’s kind of a position like none other in education. You are often the first person there and the last person to leave.”
Wilkes said leaning on the people under him will be key with him already having the duty of being the head football coach.
“I definitely feel like I’ll need to empower my assistants more in football, empower my head coaches and other administrators to do some stuff I might not be able to,” Wilkes said. “I think consistently looking at things from the bigger picture is important and not just looking at things from your season.”
Wilkes said he hopes to continue to add and build on the legacy that MHMA has.
“It’s a place I feel like all the necessary things are there to be successful and has been really good to me and my family,” Wilkes said. “I just hope I can give back to build up our programs. I really feel that there is no other place I’d rather be.”
