After a disappointing 2019 for the Troy football team that saw them go 2-7, the Trojans look to bounce back in 2020. It will be an uphill battle as Troy has just three starters returning on both sides of the ball. Head Coach Derek Jasper is entering his 8th season with the team (52-24) and has already seen some flashes from his team.
“This team will be a work in progress, but I am very encouraged by what I have witnessed during summer workouts,” Jasper said.
On the offensive side of the ball, Junior Camden Anderson is expected to be the starting quarterback. Anderson saw some action last year and has a little experience playing on Friday nights. Anderson is an accurate passer with mobility but is still adjusting to the leadership role that comes with being the starting quarterback.
In the backfield with Anderson, junior Gavin Fuemmeler and sophomore Preston Christenson will get most of the carries from the running back position. Both players primarily played in junior varsity in 2019 and had flashes of success.
The wide receiver corps is expected to be a strength for the Trojans with a lot of depth. Senior Blaine Shellenberger highlights this group, following a season that saw him catch 29 passes for 433 yards and five touchdowns. Junior Griffin Weber will start opposite of Shellenberger. Both receivers are quick and have big-play ability. Senior Keaton Neumann and Sophomore Jerrit Norris are both expected to contribute as well. Neumann and Norris are bigger targets who can go up and get the football.
While the receivers will be a strength, the offensive line is still a question mark. Senior Rhett Pierce is the only returning starter on the line and is slated to play center. Senior Isaac Houghton is described as the strongest player on the team and Junior Ben Enzbrenner, who missed all of 2019 with a knee injury, is hoping to bounce back with a strong 2020. In total, eight players will go into practice competing for the final four starting spots on the offensive line.
On the defensive side of the ball, Andrew Dominguez will take over as defensive coordinator following the retirement of Don Cash.
Much like the offensive line, the defensive line is still uncertain. Houghton could make a big impact with his strength and should be a force against the run. Jasper likes the size of Junior Devin Masters (6’3” 275) and Senior Kace Keller looked sharp in junior varsity games in 2019.
At linebacker, Enzbrenner will not only be coming back from injury, but also playing middle linebacker for the first time. Fuemmeler and Christenson will play on the outside and both have experience playing linebacker at the varsity level. Sophomores Reagen Hartman, Kemper Clary and Pierce Keller could see time as well.
The secondary for the Trojans will look a lot like the receiving corps. Shellenberger and Weber will be returning starters at cornerback. Jasper believes their leadership will be counted on heavily. Norris is the best athlete on the team and could make an impact at safety. Junior Brayden Hamilton will be asked to play in a variety of positions in the secondary this season.
Jasper knows there are going to be some growing pains this season, but if the team can gain some early confidence, they may be able to surprise some people.
“Expectations are much lower than normal in Trojan Country,” Jasper said. “But we are hoping our speed and athleticism allow us to be competitive and get better each week.”
